Spartak Plovdiv were left without a head coach two hours before their Amateur Football League Cup semi-final against Rakovski. The club announced that they had parted ways with Kyriakos Georgiou by mutual consent, while the match is scheduled for 18:30 at the auxiliary pitch of the “Georgi Rakovski” Stadium in Rakovski.

“The management of PFC Spartak and head coach Kyriakos Georgiou have parted ways by mutual consent. The team’s new head coach will be presented tomorrow,” the club said in a statement.

Spartak thanked Georgiou and wished him “good health and much success in his future professional career”.

Kyriakos Georgiou took charge of Spartak Plovdiv in June 2026. He holds a UEFA “A” licence and is completing his training for the highest coaching level – the UEFA “Pro” licence.

The split comes immediately before the important match against Rakovski. Spartak reached the semi-finals after a 2:0 away win over Levski Karlovo. Rakovski also reached this stage after a 3:1 victory over Maritsa from Milevo.

The winner of the match in Rakovski will qualify for the final of the regional tournament. In the other semi-final, Atletik Kuklen and Gigant Saedinenie will meet on 18 November.