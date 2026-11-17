The Bulgarian Football Union’s Refereeing Academy launched its pilot project in Samokov with the participation of children from four local schools and young footballers from „Rilski Sportist“. The opening ceremony took place at the SamElyon Hall, where the initiative was presented as the first football refereeing academy of its kind in the country. The project is aimed at young people who want to develop in football as referees as well. The Bulgarian Football Union said that Samokov is only the beginning and that similar initiatives will be organized in other cities in the coming months.

Those attending the opening included Samokov Mayor Angel Dzhorgov, BFS Administrative Director Denitsa Krumova, the union’s Deputy Executive Director Dobrin Gyonov, Deputy Chairman of the Refereeing Committee Nikola Dzhuganski and Chief Instructor Milko Nikolov.

Other guests included Professor Yordan Ivanov, a former top-flight referee and vice-president of the Amateur Football League, former international referee Nikolay Angelov and referee Marian Grebencharski.

„I wish the initiative every success and I am sure that you will find many future referees in our city,“ said Samokov Mayor Angel Dzhorgov.

Dobrin Gyonov encouraged the young participants not to limit their opportunities in football solely to the role of players.

„You may not become great footballers, but that does not mean you cannot remain part of the football ecosystem,“ said the BFS Deputy Executive Director.

Marian Grebencharski presented a diploma and referee’s licence to Georgi Karaivanov, who was the top performer in the football referees’ course. BFS Administrative Director Denitsa Krumova, who is also a former referee, pointed out that the rules are not easy, but refereeing gives young people the opportunity to remain close to the game.

According to her, for a certain period young footballers can combine their careers on the pitch with refereeing and later choose for themselves which direction to pursue.

During the event, referees from Samokov who have left their mark on football were honoured: Nikola Dzhuganski, Nikolay Angelov, Nikola Balabanov, Milcho Shumanov, Emil Kirov, Petar Dzhuganski, Georgi Spasov, Georgi Georgiev, Todor Vukov and Marian Grebencharski.

The programme continued with lectures by Professor Yordan Ivanov and Milko Nikolov. Following the pilot edition in Samokov, the BFS plans for the refereeing academy to reach other towns and cities across the country.