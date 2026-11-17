Lionel Scaloni is preparing changes to Argentina’s lineup for the friendly match against Costa Rica. The world champions’ manager was pleased with the performances of some of the young footballers and plans to give them another opportunity.

Argentina enter the match after a 2:1 defeat to Uruguay. Despite the loss, Scaloni confirmed that some of the starters from the last game will retain their places. “On Tuesday, we will make some changes to the lineup,” he said at the press conference, as quoted by TyC Sports.

Among the players expected to receive more minutes are defender Agustín Giay and forwards Matías Soulé and Gianluca Prestianni. All three are part of the generation that Scaloni is gradually introducing to the national team.

Giay is among the options for a change in defence, while Soulé and Prestianni could be given a more prominent role in attack. The manager has not named the final lineup, but he has made it clear that the young footballers’ good performances will be rewarded with another chance.

The match against Costa Rica will allow Scaloni to test different combinations and assess the footballers competing for a more regular place in Argentina’s team. Some of the players will retain their starting positions, while others will have the opportunity to prove themselves.

The match is Argentina’s second during the November international break. The team will be looking for an improved performance after the defeat to Uruguay, while the young footballers will try to convince Scaloni that they deserve greater trust.