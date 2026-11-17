Mila Hristova, a member of the Executive Committee of the Bulgarian Football Union and president of the Association of Bulgarian Footballers, stated that 11 national team players cannot compensate in 90 minutes for problems that have accumulated in Bulgarian football over decades. She issued a statement following the national team’s latest results, which once again sparked criticism and calls for those responsible to be identified.

“We cannot expect eleven footballers to compensate in 90 minutes for problems that have accumulated over decades,” Hristova said. She clarified that this does not absolve the national team players of responsibility for their performances on the pitch, but in her view, an assessment of the state of football should not be based solely on the results of individual matches.

Hristova described the national team as a result of the way footballers are prepared and developed in the years before they put on the national jersey. In her statement, she raised the question of whether Bulgaria provides conditions comparable to those in Europe for the development of young players.

According to her, the problem is not limited to financial resources or sports infrastructure. She identified the recognition of talent, its training, subsequent development and the opportunity to receive a real chance to become a quality professional footballer as important elements.

“A young footballer can be among the best in their age group. But if at the age of 18 or 19 they have no path to professional football, what have we actually achieved?” Hristova asked.

The president of the Association of Bulgarian Footballers stressed that a player’s development does not end with their last match as a youth player. In her view, it is precisely after that moment that the most difficult stage begins, requiring playing time, trust, competition, quality training and an environment in which mistakes are part of the growth process.

Hristova clarified that this does not mean young footballers should be guaranteed a place in the squad because of their age or nationality. In her words, it is about a genuine opportunity for talent to prove itself in fair competition.

The FIFPro vice president urged young Bulgarian footballers not to be described merely as “the future of football” if they are not given a place in its present. She stated that national team players should be held to high standards, but should also receive fair treatment and the conditions to achieve more.