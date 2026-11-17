Wayne Rooney revealed that he contemplated suicide during the strongest period of his career at Manchester United. The former captain of the England national team spoke openly about his mental health difficulties and problems with alcohol on the podcast „Life at the Midpoint“ hosted by Gabby Logan.

The 41-year-old former striker said the crisis came when his eldest son Kai was a baby, while he himself was at the height of his football career and had recently married Coleen. Despite his success on the pitch, this period became the most difficult personal crisis of his life.

„When I was drinking, I would lock myself in the house for two days and simply drink,“ Rooney said.

He explained that he deliberately isolated himself so that his son would not see him in that state. „I reached a point where I contemplated suicide,“ Rooney said, describing the feeling that he did not want to be around people, encounter others in the street or go into shops.

According to him, the football pitch was the only place where he felt calm. Outside it, however, he experienced serious difficulties. Rooney also said that he saw a psychotherapist to understand the reasons behind his condition.

The former footballer shared that it was initially difficult for him to admit that there was a problem. He also linked this to the feeling that showing weakness could be perceived as a lack of manliness.

Rooney spoke to his mother and Coleen about what was happening. He placed particular importance on the support of his wife, who stayed by his side despite the seriousness of the situation.

„Coleen helped me enormously. She could simply have left, but she stayed by my side,“ he said.

Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer and a five-time Premier League champion. His revelation comes years after the end of his active career and sheds light on the personal difficulties he experienced during a period perceived from the outside as the peak of his professional life.