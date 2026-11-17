Antoine Griezmann said that Cristiano Ronaldo will be difficult to replace in the Portugal squad after the end of his national-team career. The former France international and current Orlando City forward discussed the matter at a press conference in the United States.

“He is an absolute legend and a machine for work, goals and victories,” Griezmann said.

The 35-year-old Frenchman added that it had been a pleasure for him to play against Ronaldo. According to Griezmann, the Portuguese star’s contribution to the national team is historic, and his place will be difficult to fill.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr. For Portugal, he holds the records for both appearances and goals scored.

Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals. The forward was the team’s captain for 18 years, further underscoring his role as one of the central figures in the history of Portuguese football.

These figures are precisely what underpin Griezmann’s assessment that the national team will face the difficult task of filling the absence of its long-serving leader.