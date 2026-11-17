Bulgaria’s women’s national team took an important step towards EuroBasket 2027 after defeating Czechia 56:53 away from home in Prague. The victory was Bulgaria’s second in the second stage of qualifying and kept the team in contention for one of the top two places in Group J.

Bulgaria trailed 22:30 at halftime but completely changed the course of the game after the break. The national team went on a 17:0 run and won the third quarter 22:8 to take the lead into the final 10 minutes.

The Czech team tried to stage a comeback late on, but Bulgaria withstood the pressure. Radostina Hristova made one of her two free throws, while Petra Holešinská missed a three-pointer that could have sent the game into overtime.

Stefani Kostowich was Bulgaria’s top scorer. She finished with 17 points and 21 rebounds. Borislava Hristova added 14 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, while Gergana Ivanova scored 13 points.

For Czechia, the only player to score in double figures was Petra Holešinská, who finished with 15 points.

Following the victory, Bulgaria have two wins and one loss in Group J. Spain, Czechia and Croatia are the other teams in the group, with the top two advancing to the EuroBasket 2027 finals. Czechia now have three defeats.

Bulgaria’s women’s national team continue to pursue their first appearance at a European Championship since 1993. The qualifying campaign will conclude with another game window in February 2027. Lithuania, Belgium, Finland and Sweden will host the tournament.