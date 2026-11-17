“If I could turn back time a thousand times, I would choose Bulgaria a thousand times over!” This was the message sent by Karlos Nasar during the international weightlifting tournament held in memory of Milen Dobrev in Plovdiv.

The Olympic and world champion was a special guest at the competition. Nasar wrote that once again he had had the honor of being invited to the event and had been warmly welcomed by the organizers and the audience.

According to him, those present moved him with the message: “Karlos, the world gave you gold, Bulgaria gave you its heart!” The weightlifter said that these words had given him even more strength to keep moving forward and to fight until the very end.

Karlos Nasar said that he would continue to defend the honor and prestige of Bulgarian weightlifting and Bulgaria on the world stage. He linked the support from the audience to the responsibility of representing his country in international competitions.

In his message, Nasar expressed pride, gratitude and love for his homeland. He called for Bulgarian champions to be remembered because, in his view, they are not only part of history, but also an example, an inspiration and a source of national pride.

The tournament in Plovdiv was dedicated to Milen Dobrev – an Olympic and world weightlifting champion and one of Bulgaria’s most prominent athletes in the sport. Nasar concluded his address by paying tribute to Dobrev’s memory.