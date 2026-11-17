Lucas Vázquez described Lamine Yamal as a football phenomenon unlike anything he has ever seen in his career. The former Real Madrid player spoke about the 19-year-old Barcelona and Spain winger, highlighting his influence on the game at such an early age.

“I think Lamine is something we have never seen before in football. Such an important and decisive player at such a young age... At least personally, I have never seen anything like it throughout my career,” Vázquez said in an interview with Cadena SER.

According to the former footballer, Yamal has already reached a status usually associated with the biggest names in world football.“At different times, we have had other young players who competed for the “Ballon d’Or,” but Lamine already has the full-fledged status of a huge global star,” Lucas Vázquez said.

The statement highlights not only Yamal’s technical qualities but also his role in Barcelona’s matches and those of the Spanish national team. Vázquez singled out the player’s early influence as the most unusual aspect of his development.

The assessment comes from a player with many years of experience at Real Madrid, who closely observed a number of leading footballers and young talents. Nevertheless, Vázquez stressed that he could not recall another case in which a player of this age had been so important and decisive for the team’s play.