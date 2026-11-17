Yulia Stamatova qualified for the doubles quarterfinals at the ITF tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey, which offers $15,000 in prize money. The Bulgarian and home representative Doğa Türkmen, who are the fourth seeds, recorded a convincing victory in their opening match.

Stamatova and Türkmen defeated Japan's Yuzuka Negishi and India's Saumritha Jagatdeo Verma 6-0, 6-2. The match lasted 59 minutes.

The next opponents of the Bulgarian and her Turkish partner will be determined by the match between Japan's Sae Noguchi and Shiho Tsujioka and the team of Russia's Veronika Lutsenko and Romania's Georgiana Prodan.

Stamatova and Türkmen will therefore await the outcome of that match to find out which pair they will face in the quarterfinals.