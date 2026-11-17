Gerard Piqué defended FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono, who was handed a 12-match suspension following the fatal collision with Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. The former Barcelona and Spain defender described what happened as an unfortunate accident and questioned the severity of the sanction.

Twenty-five-year-old Owono was sent off after the collision in the closing minutes of the match between Andorra and Tenerife in Spain’s second division on November 2. De Miguel died the following day at the age of 30.

The disciplinary committee of the Spanish Football Federation upheld the 12-match suspension. This is the maximum sanction for such an offence, with the actions on the pitch taken into consideration when determining it, rather than the tragic consequences of the incident.

In a video posted on social media, Piqué said that current and former footballers, coaches and goalkeepers believed what happened had been an unfortunate accident.

“He is not to blame for what happened,” Piqué said.

The owner of FC Andorra drew a comparison with another incident in Spanish football. In a second-tier match, Albacete winger José Corpas accidentally struck Sabadell midfielder Kwadwo Liameed in the head. The Nigerian lost consciousness and was taken to hospital, but was discharged after medical examinations. Corpas was shown a straight red card and was subsequently suspended for three matches.

“What are we actually punishing—the action or the consequences?” Piqué asked, comparing the two sanctions.

Meanwhile, Owono withdrew from Equatorial Guinea’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Zimbabwe in November.

Piqué added that the goalkeeper would probably need more than 12 matches before he was ready to return to the pitch. He also stressed that the suspension would not bring De Miguel back.