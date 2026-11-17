Alexander Vezenkov sent Olympiacos to overtime with a basket from mid-court, as the Greek team defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 97-95 in a dramatic EuroLeague game. Regulation ended 82-82 after the Bulgarian international’s shot at the buzzer.

In the final seconds, Vezenkov received the ball from Cody Miller-McIntyre, turned near mid-court and took a left-handed shot. The ball went through the hoop after the buzzer had sounded to end the regulation 40 minutes, giving Olympiacos a new lease of life.

The moment sparked a passionate reaction among the spectators and commentators. Greek journalist Harris Stavrou described the basket for Sport24.gr as „one of the greatest baskets in the history of European basketball“.

„If that’s possible... what did Vezenkov make, where did he make it from, what did he makeeeee!“

That was the emotional on-air reaction after the Bulgarian’s game-tying basket.

After the 82-82 tie, the game continued with five minutes of overtime. Olympiacos managed to take control in overtime and finished the game with a two-point victory – 97-95.

Vezenkov was singled out as the leading figure for the Greek team and as the player who managed to bring it back into the game at the most difficult moment. His decisive shot from mid-court turned the clash with Maccabi into one of Olympiacos’ most memorable EuroLeague games.