“Balkan” won their second game in the EuroCup basketball tournament. The Bulgarian champions defeated Germany’s “Ulm” 86:78 at home in Botevgrad in a game from the eighth round of Group D.

Javante McCoy was the most valuable player in the victory. He finished the game with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 13 assists. Konstantin Toshkov added 17 points and 4 rebounds.

“Balkan’s” next game in the tournament will be against group leaders “Bahcesehir.” The game against the Turkish team will be played on December 8, with the Bulgarian side playing away.