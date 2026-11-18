16-year-old forward JJ Gabriel has announced his departure from Manchester United ahead of his expected move to Real Madrid. The footballer announced his decision on social media, thanking the people who worked with him at the English club.

“You gave me moments that I will always cherish. Thank you to all the coaches, staff and teammates for believing in me and helping me develop. As I begin the next chapter of my life, Manchester United will forever be part of my story,” Gabriel wrote.

According to RMC Sport, the forward is expected to sign a three-year contract with Real Madrid later this week. Over the past few days, Gabriel has been training individually in Spain while waiting for the transfer to be finalised.

The Madrid club plans to register the footballer in January 2027. Before that, Gabriel asked Manchester United's management to release him after spending six years in the club's academy.

Gabriel joined Manchester United's academy in 2020. He has not made an official appearance for the club's senior team, with his development taking place entirely through the youth ranks.

After the end of the 2025/26 season, the forward was named the best player in the English Under-18 league. His performances attracted the interest of Real Madrid, which, according to the published information, is preparing to sign him on a long-term deal.

The expected move to Spain is still subject to the finalisation of the contract and the footballer's registration. If the process is completed as planned, Gabriel will continue his development within Real Madrid's system from January 2027.