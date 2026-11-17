Israel and Austria drew 1–1 in their final Nations League match. The game was played at a neutral venue in Debrecen, Hungary, and the draw left Austria top of the group with 12 points. Israel finished the campaign in last place with 4 points.

Israel opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Eli Dasa sent a cross into the penalty area, where Dor Peretz rose high and sent the ball into the net with a bicycle kick.

Austria had a chance to equalize before the break. In the 32nd minute, Konrad Laimer hit the crossbar, while three minutes later Raul Florucz also found himself in a good position. Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, however, saved his shot.

After the break, Austria manager Ralf Rangnick made several changes that increased his team’s pressure. Their efforts paid off in the 62nd minute, when Sasa Kalajdzic reacted to a loose ball in the penalty area and equalized with a precise shot to make it 1–1.

Just five minutes after the equalizer, Austria scored again. Michael Svoboda sent the ball into the net after a deflection, and the score initially became 2–1 to the Austrians.

However, the VAR system reviewed the incident and the goal was disallowed for offside. Thus, both teams took one point, while Austria retained top spot in the group with 12 points. Israel finished bottom with 4 points.