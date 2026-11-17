Portugal reached the quarter-finals of the Nations League after defeating Wales 3:2 in a match from the sixth round. The game featured two comebacks, with the final score being settled in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute after an assist from João Neves. Wales responded immediately, however, and just two minutes later David Brooks equalised following a pass from Rubin Colwill.

The hosts completed the comeback in the 40th minute. Sorba Thomas scored to make it 2:1 and put Wales ahead for the first time in the match.

Portugal restored parity through a goal by Pedro Neto, and in the 70th minute Carlos Forbs scored the visitors’ third goal. Forbs, who wears the number 7 shirt, sent the ball past Danny Ward to make it 3:2.

Shortly afterwards, Pedro Neto received a second yellow card and Portugal played out the match with ten men.

With the victory, Jorge Jesus’ team finished the group stage in first place with one defeat. Wales remained bottom with five losses and one victory.