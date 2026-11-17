Norway beat Denmark 3-2 in a dramatic Scandinavian clash in the Nations League. The hosts took a two-goal lead in the first half, but the Norwegians completed the comeback with a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Denmark opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Rasmus Højlund pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area and put the hosts ahead with a precise shot.

Just three minutes later, the Danes doubled their lead. Gustav Isaksen delivered a cross, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg rose above the defence to make it 2-0 with a header.

Norway pulled one back in the 37th minute through Erling Haaland. The striker capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and made it 2-1.

Earlier, Haaland had sent the ball into the net after a corner taken by Julian Ryerson. However, following a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for handball during the move.

Norway continued to search for an equaliser and found it in the 84th minute. Martin Ødegaard controlled the rebound in the penalty area and levelled the score at 2-2 with a low shot into the centre of the goal.

The decisive moment came in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Norway were awarded a penalty, and Haaland placed it into the bottom-right corner, leaving Hermansen with no chance.

Following the win, Norway sit second in the group with 9 points. Denmark also have 9 points, but finish in third place.