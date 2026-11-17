Ireland beat Kosovo 3-0 in the final round of the Nations League and secured second place in the group. The hosts will play in a promotion playoff for a higher division, while Kosovo finished third.

Troy Parrott opened the scoring in the 28th minute. The striker sent his penalty into the top-right corner of the goal guarded by Arijanet Muric.

The penalty was awarded after Kreshnik Hajrizi handled the ball in the box. The defender was shown a straight red card in the 26th minute and Kosovo were left with 10 men. Four minutes after the opening goal, Parrott missed the chance to double the lead with a header.

Ireland were awarded a second penalty at the start of the second half. Muric committed a foul in the 48th minute, and Parrott stepped up again. He made no mistake and made it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

Jack Moylan scored the third goal in the 75th minute. He headed home a cross from Liam Kitching from close range, with the ball also coming off the right post before going into the net.

Shortly after the goal, Moylan picked up an injury and was forced to come off. Ireland held on to their lead until the end and finished the group stage with a convincing win over Kosovo.