Northern Ireland finished top of their group in the UEFA Nations League after drawing 1:1 away to Hungary in the final match for both teams. Hungary finished second and will continue their campaign in the play-offs.

Hungary took the lead in the 35th minute. Barnabás Varga capitalised on a costly defensive error by Northern Ireland and put the ball into the net from close range to make it 1:0.

After the break, the visitors had a chance to equalise. In the 62nd minute, Isaac Price unleashed a powerful long-range shot, but the ball struck the left post.

Northern Ireland did find the net just three minutes later. Justin Devenny showcased his technique just outside the penalty area and produced a precise shot into the top-left corner to make it 1:1.

The draw proved sufficient for Northern Ireland to retain top spot in the group. Hungary finished second and will have to go through the play-offs.