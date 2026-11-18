Denmark and Norway finished 3:2 in Copenhagen in one of the highest-scoring matches of the final round of the Nations League group stage. The hosts started strongly and scored twice in the opening quarter of an hour. Rasmus Winther Højlund opened the scoring in the 11th minute, while Pierre-Emile Højbjerg doubled the lead three minutes later. The decisive moment came in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Norway were awarded a penalty, and Haaland sent it into the bottom-right corner, leaving Hermansen no chance.

In Cardiff, Portugal won 3:2 against Wales. Bruno Fernandes put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute, but David Brooks equalised just two minutes later. Sorba Thomas turned the score around in the 40th minute, while Pedro Neto restored parity before the break. Forbes scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute. Portugal finished the match with ten men after Neto received a second yellow card.

Ireland thrashed Kosovo 3:0 in Dublin and claimed the necessary three points in the battle for second place in Group B3. Kreshnik Hajrizi was sent off in the 26th minute after stopping a shot heading towards the goal with his hand, and Troy Parrott converted the awarded penalty.

Parrott doubled the lead from another penalty in the 50th minute, while Jack Moylan completed the final score in the 75th. Before the match, Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson described it as more important than the previous game against Austria and said: „We have to win this match“.

Bosnia and Herzegovina came from behind against Romania to win 2:1. The visitors took the lead through George Birligea in the sixth minute, but Benjamin Tahirovic equalised shortly before the break. Esmaïl Baouf brought the hosts victory in the 82nd minute.

Ukraine defeated Georgia 1:0 after Danilo Sikan scored in the very first minute. The early goal proved sufficient for the hosts, who preserved their lead until the end.

Three matches ended with the same scoreline of 1:1. Hungary and Northern Ireland exchanged one goal each, Poland and Sweden also failed to produce a winner, while Israel and Austria shared the points after goals by Peretz and Saša Kalajdžić. The group stage has ended, and the draw for the knockout phase is scheduled for November 20.