Ukraine beat Georgia 1-0 in the final match of the Nations League group stage. The Group B2 match was played at the „Košická futbalová arena“ stadium in Košice, Slovakia.

The only goal came in the very first minute. Forward Danylo Sikan found the net with a precise left-footed shot to give Ukraine the lead.

After the early goal, Georgia took control of the ball and dominated proceedings for most of the match. The visitors took 11 corners and had 12 shots at goal, but the Ukrainian defence and goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk prevented an equaliser.

At the very end of the match, the tension led to a red card for Georgian defender Luka Lochoshvili.

The victory secured Ukraine's third place in Group B2. Georgia finished bottom, in fourth place, and ended its campaign without scoring a goal in any of its six group-stage matches.