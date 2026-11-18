Nine games from the EuroLeague basketball competition were played on November 17. Paris secured a prestigious 89-86 away win over Barcelona, while Olympiacos edged Maccabi Tel Aviv 97-95 in the closest games of the evening.
Žalgiris Kaunas and Bayern Munich produced the highest-scoring game of the night. The Lithuanian side won 117-114, with the two teams combining for 231 points.
Fenerbahce recorded a convincing 115-81 win over LDLC ASVEL. Olimpia Milano also secured a home victory, beating Crvena zvezda 91-77.
Dubai beat Anadolu Efes 80-75. In another game, Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Baskonia 85-82.
Valencia beat Partizan 76-64 away from home. In the final game of the evening, Virtus Bologna overcame Panathinaikos 84-79.
- Dubai – Anadolu Efes 80:75
- Maccabi Tel Aviv – Olympiacos 95:97
- Žalgiris Kaunas – Bayern Munich 117:114
- Fenerbahce – LDLC ASVEL 115:81
- Barcelona – Paris 86:89
- Baskonia – Hapoel Tel Aviv 82:85
- Olimpia Milano – Crvena zvezda 91:77
- Partizan – Valencia 64:76
- Virtus Bologna – Panathinaikos 84:79