Nine games from the EuroLeague basketball competition were played on November 17. Paris secured a prestigious 89-86 away win over Barcelona, while Olympiacos edged Maccabi Tel Aviv 97-95 in the closest games of the evening.

Žalgiris Kaunas and Bayern Munich produced the highest-scoring game of the night. The Lithuanian side won 117-114, with the two teams combining for 231 points.

Fenerbahce recorded a convincing 115-81 win over LDLC ASVEL. Olimpia Milano also secured a home victory, beating Crvena zvezda 91-77.

Dubai beat Anadolu Efes 80-75. In another game, Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Baskonia 85-82.

Valencia beat Partizan 76-64 away from home. In the final game of the evening, Virtus Bologna overcame Panathinaikos 84-79.