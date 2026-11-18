Gianni Infantino will seek a fourth term as FIFA president, with three candidates standing against him – French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo, honorary president of the Japan Football Association Kozo Tashima and former Switzerland international Ramon Vega. The candidates must submit their nominations by Wednesday’s deadline.

The election will be held on 18 March 2027 in Rabat, Morocco, during the 77th FIFA Congress. Infantino has been at the helm of world football’s governing body since February 2016, when he succeeded the resigning Sepp Blatter.

Infantino’s most serious rival is 63-year-old Philippe Diallo, who has led the French Football Federation since January 2023. European national associations have given unanimous support to his candidacy after the French federation withdrew its backing for the current president in September.

Kozo Tashima is the first candidate from Japan in the history of elections for the FIFA presidency. The former international footballer has been a member of the FIFA Council since 2015, and a year later took over as head of the Japan Football Association. Tashima rates his chances of victory at between 20 and 30 per cent.

The fourth candidate is Ramon Vega – a former Tottenham centre-back and Switzerland international. He was the first to publicly announce his intention to challenge Infantino.

All 211 FIFA member national associations have one vote each. UEFA has the largest representation with 55 votes, followed by the Confederation of African Football with 54 and the Asian Football Confederation with 46. CONCACAF has 35 votes, OFC 11 and CONMEBOL 10.

Candidates must be supported by at least five national associations. If there are more than two contenders, a two-thirds majority is required in the first round. Subsequent rounds continue until two candidates remain, with the winner determined by a simple majority.

Infantino’s candidacy has come under criticism following the failed plan to attract private investors to a commercial structure that would hold rights linked to FIFA tournaments, including the World Cups. In July, UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation opposed the idea in a statement saying that football “belongs to everyone”.

The Asian confederation subsequently changed its position and backed Infantino, who apologised for the failed investment project. Support from UEFA and CONCACAF remains among the main obstacles to his re-election.

Former head of FIFA’s Governance Committee Miguel Maduro claims that the statutes do not allow Infantino to run for a fourth term. According to him, Article 33, paragraph 2 limits presidential terms to three.

Infantino disputes this interpretation, as his first period at the helm of FIFA began after Blatter’s resignation and interrupted a term that had already begun. In December 2022, the FIFA Council unanimously confirmed that the period from 2016 to 2019 would not count as a term.

“Football belongs to everyone,” Infantino told the BBC, adding that the final decision would be made by FIFA’s member associations. He said he had the support of the “overwhelming majority” of them.