Alexandar Vezenkov played a leading role in Olympiacos’ dramatic 97–95 overtime victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in a game from the 12th round of the EuroLeague. The match was played in Limassol, with the Bulgarian international finishing with 37 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal, while the hosts highlighted the Bulgarian’s important role with a special compilation of his best plays.

Vezenkov remained on the court for 39 minutes and 28 seconds and recorded a performance index rating of 41. He made 6 of 9 two-point attempts, 6 of 10 shots from long range and 7 of 8 free throws.Olympiacos started strongly and led 28–18 after the first quarter. The Greek team maintained control in the second period as well, taking a 49–36 lead into halftime. Vezenkov already had 16 points and 4 rebounds.

After the break, Maccabi changed the course of the game. The Israeli side held Olympiacos to 12 points in the third quarter and won the period 18–12. Going into the final 10 minutes, the difference was 61–54 in favor of the Greek team.

Maccabi continued to close the gap in the final quarter, scoring 28 points to their opponents’ 21. As a result, regulation ended tied at 82–82.

At the end of the 40 minutes of regulation, Vezenkov received the ball near the center line and took a shot at the buzzer. His three-pointer went in and leveled the score, giving Olympiacos another five minutes to win the game.

In overtime, the two teams remained close on the scoreboard, but Olympiacos won the extra period 15–13. In the decisive moments, Cory Joseph scored the game-winning basket, while Evan Fournier contributed 16 points to the victory.

„We did what was necessary to win – we forced a turnover on defense, found Joseph in an open shooting position, he made the shot and we won,“ Olympiacos coach Giorgos Bartzokas said.

For Maccabi, Keaton Wallace finished with 18 points, Jimmy Clark III had 7 assists, and Jaylen Hoard grabbed 7 rebounds.

Olympiacos’ next EuroLeague game is on November 20 against Real Madrid in Athens.