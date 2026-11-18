Bulgaria will be in Pot 4 for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw. The ceremony will take place on 6 December in Belfast, while the qualifying matches will be played in 2027.

A total of 54 national teams will take part in the draw and will be divided into 12 groups of four or five teams. The group stage will begin in March 2027 and end in November of the same year. Bulgaria will not be able to be drawn in the same group as the other teams in Pot 4.

Pot 1 consists of England, Portugal, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Norway and Croatia. Pot 2 includes Wales, Serbia, Türkiye, Czechia, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Northern Ireland, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and the Republic of Ireland.

Pot 3 features Ukraine, Scotland, Kosovo, Poland, Israel, Romania, Georgia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Iceland and Slovakia.

Bulgaria’s fellow teams in Pot 4 are Estonia, Belarus, the Faroe Islands, Cyprus, Finland, Moldova, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Latvia and San Marino. Pot 5 consists of Malta, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Andorra, Gibraltar and Liechtenstein.

According to the submitted material, only ten European teams had a weaker performance than Bulgaria during the autumn football period. This places the national team among the lowest-ranked participants in the upcoming draw.

The winners of the 12 qualifying groups will qualify directly for the tournament. They will be joined by the eight best runners-up, filling 20 of the 24 places in total.

The remaining places will be decided through play-offs in March 2028. They will involve the weakest runners-up from the qualifying groups and teams from the Nations League that have not qualified by another route. According to the official format, the number of places decided through the play-offs will be between two and four.

Euro 2028 will be held in England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland. The four hosts will also take part in the qualifiers. If they do not qualify directly, two of them may receive reserved places based on their performance and the results of the other hosts.

Bulgaria’s full route to the tournament will become known after the draw in Belfast. The national team will not be able to face a team from its own pot, but will be drawn against opponents from Pots 1, 2 and 3, and, in a group of five teams, will also have an opponent from Pot 5.