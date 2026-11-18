There have been 4,224 occupied seats at Hristo Botev Stadium for the upcoming derby between Botev Plovdiv and CSKA. The data was announced by the management of the “yellow-and-black” club at 4:00 p.m., and the number is expected to rise before the match begins.

The match is on Sunday, November 22, at 6:00 p.m. and is part of the 15th round of the First League. Botev will host CSKA at Hristo Botev Stadium, known among supporters as “Kolezha”.

The club has reduced ticket prices for the match. Tickets for the North and South Stands cost €7, while those for the East Stand cost €10. Tickets for the Central Stand range from €12 to €50, depending on the sector.

A family sector has also been designated in the Central Stand. The ticket costs €18 and includes seats for two adults and their children up to the age of 14. Children between the ages of 5 and 14, as well as pensioners over 65, can use a 50% discount, but their tickets are sold only at the ticket office and in the club shop. Children up to and including the age of 4 enter free of charge without occupying a separate seat.

The “Hand in Hand with Botev” campaign is also returning for the derby. As part of it, children between the ages of 5 and 14 can escort the two teams onto the pitch before the start of the match. Registration for participation remains open until 12:00 p.m. on November 19.