Olympiacos head coach Georgios Bartzokas named Aleksandar Vezhenkov the best basketball player in Europe and the EuroLeague. He made the statement after the Greek side's dramatic 97–95 overtime victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in a game from the 12th round of the tournament.

“We have to openly state that we have the best basketball player in Europe and in the EuroLeague,” Bartzokas said after the game.

Vezhenkov played a key role in the victory. With 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation, the Bulgarian international received the ball from Cody Miller-McIntyre and made a three-pointer from almost midcourt. The shot tied the score at 82–82 and sent the game into overtime.

Vezhenkov finished the game with 37 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist in 39 minutes and 28 seconds on the court. He made 6 of 9 two-point attempts, 6 of 10 shots from long range and 7 of 8 free throws.

The Bulgarian recorded a performance index rating of 41, was the game's leading scorer and was named its Most Valuable Player. He continued to be one of Olympiacos' leading figures in overtime, while the winning basket was scored by Cory Joseph in the final second.

The Olympiacos coach noted that his team had played with a limited roster and had allowed Maccabi to collect 18 offensive rebounds. According to him, 13 of them came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“That was a key factor, along with several other situations apart from Vezhenkov's incredible shot,” Bartzokas commented.

With the victory, Olympiacos improved its EuroLeague record to 9 wins and 3 losses. In the next round, the Piraeus side will host Real Madrid on November 20.