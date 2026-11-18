Botev’s Mauro Rodrigues scored for Guinea-Bissau in the 2–0 win over Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The victory kept the team in contention for qualification, while the match featured two players from Bulgaria’s First League.

With 15 minutes remaining, Septemvri’s Nicolas Fontaine came on for Madagascar. Guinea-Bissau must first beat Tanzania at home and then avoid losing by more than three goals to Nigeria in order to overtake the “Super Eagles” in the group.

Nigeria drew 0–0 with Tanzania and failed to secure a place in the tournament. In the same group, hosts Tanzania are already guaranteed a spot, as Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host the finals in 2027.

Ludogorets’ Hossam Abdelmegid started for Egypt in the 0–0 draw with Malawi. The defender received a high rating for his performance in defence, but Egypt failed to score and postponed securing qualification.

CSKA 1948’s Moatas Zemzemi played a few minutes for Libya in the 1–1 draw with Tunisia. The Tunisians are bottom of the group and will have to win their remaining two matches to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

Botev (Vratsa)’s Kacim Hadji came on for the Comoros in the 1–0 win over Congo. According to the Confederation of African Football, the result sent Cameroon through to the finals, while the victory is important for the Comoros in the battle for one of the remaining places.

Levski’s Oliver Kamdem also saw playing time for Cameroon, who have already secured their place in the tournament. CSKA also had Mamadou Diallo playing for Mauritania and Tamimo Woro representing Benin in the qualifiers.

Mauritania lost 3–1 at home to Burkina Faso, which decided the group. Burkina Faso and Benin will advance to the finals, while Mauritania and the Central African Republic were eliminated. CSKA’s Isak Sole played for the Central African Republic in the qualifiers.

Botev (Vratsa)’s Seini Sanyang remained an unused substitute in the 2–2 draw between Gambia and Côte d’Ivoire. Ludogorets’ Deroy Duarte did not come on for Cape Verde in the 2–0 defeat to Liberia.

After the fourth round, nine teams have secured their places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations: hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, as well as Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Mali, Benin and Burkina Faso. The Confederation of African Football announced:

“The qualifiers will continue in March 2027 with the final two rounds, when the remaining places in the tournament will be decided.”