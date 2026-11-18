Serhiy Stakhovsky criticized Mirra Andreeva over the congratulatory remarks the Russian made to Elina Svitolina after the WTA Finals final. Andreeva won the match 7-5, 6-3 in Indian Wells, and then dedicated part of her speech to her Ukrainian opponent.

“First, I wanted to congratulate Elina and her team on an incredible week,” Andreeva said before praising Svitolina’s season and her return as a mother. The Russian said that the Ukrainian had had an “incredible season” and wished her success next year.

Svitolina did not mention Andreeva in her own speech after the loss. The two did not shake hands after the match and did not pose together for photographs. This follows the established practice since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian tennis players avoiding handshakes with Russian and Belarusian opponents.

Stakhovsky was part of Svitolina’s team during the tournament. The former Ukrainian tennis player was replacing the competitor’s regular coach, Andy Bettles, who did not attend the WTA Finals because he was expecting the birth of his first child. On the X platform, Stakhovsky described Andreeva’s greeting as an “act of deliberate manipulation.” He accused her of simultaneously ignoring the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the fact that she had not publicly condemned the war. As an additional argument, Stakhovsky pointed to the awards Andreeva had received from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is not an expression of class,” Stakhovsky wrote about Andreeva’s conduct. His comment was not directed at the final’s result itself, but at the way Andreeva addressed Svitolina during the ceremony.

Earlier in the year, after winning her first Grand Slam title at the French Open, Andreeva was asked about the war in Ukraine. She said at the time that nobody wanted war, but that when she played, she thought only about her performance and winning matches.

Andreeva, 19, completed the tournament without dropping a set and won her first WTA Finals title. Svitolina finished runner-up after losing the final 7-5, 6-3.