Prime Minister Rumen Radev welcomed Karlos Nassar at the Council of Ministers following the Bulgarian weightlifter’s fourth world title. At the meeting, Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov announced that Nassar would receive a cash bonus of over €110,000.

Nassar won gold in the up to 95-kilogram category at the World Championships in Ningbo, China. He finished with 185 kilograms in the snatch, 230 kilograms in the clean and jerk, and 415 kilograms in the total. All three results are world records.

“€78,600 under Ordinance No. 5 for his world titles and €33,200 for his outstanding achievements,” Keryazov said. The minister described the award as the largest ever presented to an athlete from an individual sport in Bulgaria.

Rumen Radev described Nassar as “not merely a great champion,” but as a person who had turned willpower and discipline into a symbol of national pride. According to him, the weightlifter’s success inspires young people not to give up in the face of difficulties.

Karlos Nassar thanked them for the invitation and the recognition. “Thank you all for noticing my achievements,” he said, adding: “Long live Bulgaria!”

During the meeting, Radev announced that a decision would be made to allocate €2 million for the renovation of the Sportpalas complex in Varna. According to the prime minister, the renovated facility should be used by the national teams in weightlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, and other sports. Radev said that the state owed a debt to the athletes and coaches who achieved results despite insufficient funding and training conditions.