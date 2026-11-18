Erling Haaland described the year as one of the most incredible in football after Norway’s 3-2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. The striker scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 90+6th minute, helping his team overtake Denmark in the battle for second place in Group A4.

“This has been one of the most incredible years in football that I have experienced. It’s so great to be Norwegian!” Haaland told UEFA’s official website.

Norway finished the group stage with 9 points. The team finished ahead of Denmark thanks to a better head-to-head record and progressed to the next stage of the tournament. UEFA confirmed that Norway had qualified for the quarter-finals. Portugal won the group with 15 points, while Denmark finished with 9.

The striker revealed that before the match, head coach Ståle Solbakken had set the team a clear objective.

“Before the match, Ståle Solbakken said: ‘Let’s just finish this absolutely incredible year in football on a high.’ We completely dominated our opponents in the second half,” Haaland said.

The victory over Denmark confirmed Norway’s strong performance at the end of the group stage. The decisive goal came in stoppage time, when Haaland converted the awarded penalty and secured the victory that guaranteed his team a place among the best sides in the tournament. For Norway, this was another important result in a year that Haaland described as special for the national team and the country.