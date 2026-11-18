The United States defeated Haiti 2-0 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final tie. The Americans won the series 8-0 on aggregate, while the match in Cincinnati proved to be Mauricio Pochettino’s last as head coach of the national team.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 25th minute. The forward found the net after an assist from Weston McKennie, who also set up the second goal. In the 43rd minute, Julian Hall made it 2-0 and gave the hosts a comfortable lead before half-time.

The match was played at “TQL Stadium” in front of 24,001 spectators. The United States registered 13 shots to Haiti’s 8, while the victory was the American team’s fourth in a row without conceding a goal.

Focus named Mexico as the United States’ semi-final opponent. However, the official report of the U.S. Soccer Federation describes the next stage as the Nations League Finals and specifies that the opponent will be Mexico or Jamaica.

Thus, Pochettino ended his tenure in charge of the United States with a victory. The Argentine took over the national team in October 2024, and following the match against Haiti, the position remains vacant.