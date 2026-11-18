Hristo Krusharski is interested in Beroe and may redirect his football investments to the Stara Zagora club, reports „Tema Sport“. The interest is linked to Krusharski’s business operations in Stara Zagora and the surrounding region. According to the report, the businessman has set a condition that current benefactor Hernan Banato withdraw from Beroe if he is to become involved.

Krusharski still controls more than 90 percent of Lokomotiv Plovdiv’s shares. In September, he announced that he was stopping his financial support for the Plovdiv club, and an investor is currently being sought.

At the same time, the businessman is providing financial support to Rilski Sportist Samokov, which competes in the Second League. A potential move toward Beroe would represent another change in his plans for involvement in football following his withdrawal from the day-to-day financial support of Lokomotiv.

Krusharski has remained silent on the matter, authorizing his representatives to hold talks about a future change in ownership. It is unclear whether the negotiations will lead to a concrete offer and under what financial conditions a potential project at Beroe could be realized.

The Stara Zagora club has been in a difficult financial situation for years. Therefore, any change in the ownership structure would affect both the team’s funding and its future in the Second League.