Ludogorets will return to the path of winning the championship title, believes Georgi Dermendzhiev. The four-time Bulgarian champion with the Razgrad side praised the progress of CSKA and Levski and said that stronger competition is good for Bulgarian football.

“Ludogorets really had players of very high individual quality. As a team, it played exceptionally good football. This is a very well-organized club, and I think it will return to the path of winning the championship title,” Dermendzhiev said in an interview with BNT.

He emphasized that CSKA and Levski are building good teams. According to Dermendzhiev, this will increase competition in the league and help Bulgarian clubs in international matches.

The former national team coach noted an improvement in the level and quality of the championship, but pointed out that development must also encompass the facilities.

“The pitches need to be better, especially during this time of year when there is more rain. This will also help improve the teams’ style of play,” Dermendzhiev said.

The coach also praised the performances of the Bulgarian teams in the European competitions. Levski are in the main phase of the Europa League, while CSKA are taking part in the main phase of the Conference League.

“It had been quite some time since we had enjoyed such a successful campaign, which is very good for Bulgarian football. Points are being accumulated, and the teams are gaining experience and match rhythm. This also provides good indicators for the domestic championship,” Dermendzhiev added.