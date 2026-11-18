Juan Mata has announced the end of his professional football career at the age of 38. The Spanish midfielder is retiring after two decades at the highest level, during which he won the World Cup and European Championship with Spain, as well as some of the most prestigious club trophies.

Mata announced his decision in a brief message on social media: “Sometimes loving means letting it go. Thank you, football”.

The Spaniard’s final club was Melbourne Victory. During the 2025/2026 season, he scored five goals and provided 13 assists, while his performances earned him the Johnny Warren Medal for the best player in the Australian A-League.

Mata also received the awards for Melbourne Victory’s best player, best playmaker and best goal. He was also named in the Australian league’s team of the season.

In September, Melbourne Victory announced that Mata would not continue as a player in the new season. The Spaniard nevertheless remained connected to the club as a shareholder and will serve as chairman of the newly established football committee.

Mata made 41 appearances and scored 10 goals for Spain. He was part of the squad that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and two years later he also triumphed at the European Championship.

Mata scored in the Euro 2012 final as Spain defeated Italy 4–0. He came on as a substitute and completed the scoring in Kyiv.

Mata began his professional career with Real Madrid’s reserve team during the 2006/2007 season. He then established himself at Valencia, with whom he won the Copa del Rey in 2008.

In 2011, he joined Chelsea. With the English club, he won the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League. He later moved to Manchester United, for whom he made 285 appearances and won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.

In the following years, Mata played for Galatasaray, Vissel Kobe, Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory. Off the pitch, he is a co-founder of the Common Goal initiative, through which footballers and other sports representatives donate at least one percent of their income to social projects.