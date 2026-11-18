Oscar Piastri will receive a 10-place grid penalty for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The McLaren driver will use his fifth internal combustion engine of the season after problems emerged with the previous one.

The change exceeds the permitted number of components for the season and leads to a penalty ahead of the race. The information was reported by Motorsport.com and confirmed by McLaren.

“Oscar will have a new internal combustion engine for Las Vegas after problems emerged with the old one. This is his fifth change of the season, so he will receive a ten-place grid penalty. We believe Oscar has a good chance of recovering positions through overtaking,” the team said.

The penalty will be applied to the starting grid for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. As a result, the Australian’s qualifying position will be adjusted 10 places down, regardless of his result in the session.

For Piastri, this is another change to the power unit in a season in which the reliability of the components is already having a direct impact on his grid position. McLaren are counting on the characteristics of the track to give him the opportunity to make up for some of the lost places through overtaking.

There will also be changes at Mercedes. World champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli will use a new turbocharger in Las Vegas.

His teammate George Russell will retain the original specification of the component. The decision is related to avoiding a grid penalty.

The new turbocharger is part of the development of Mercedes’ power unit. For Antonelli, this will be an opportunity to use the updated component in race conditions, while Russell will retain the configuration that will not incur a penalty.