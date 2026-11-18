Honorary president of the Japan Football Association Kozo Tashima has officially submitted his candidacy for FIFA president. The Japanese governing body sent a letter to the international football organization on November 17, and the nomination is backed by five national federations.

The deadline for submitting candidacies expires on November 18. The election will be held on March 18, 2027, during the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

“On November 17, the Japan Football Association sent a letter to FIFA with my nomination for the presidential election. I would like to once again thank Chairman Tsuneyasu Miyamoto and all members of the board of directors. I also thank the football associations of the countries that helped me with this nomination,” Tashima said.

The Japanese candidate’s main rival is incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who also intends to run for another term. Tashima is a former Japan international and coach, and has been a member of the FIFA Council since 2015.

Other candidates include former Switzerland international Ramon Vega and French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo.

The FIFA president will be elected by representatives of the 211 member federations. Before the vote, the candidates must undergo an eligibility check by a committee appointed by the international governing body.

Infantino has headed FIFA since 2016. Tashima will attempt to become the first Japanese person to lead world football’s governing body if his candidacy is admitted to the election in Rabat.