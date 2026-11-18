Arda Güler has signed a new contract with Real Madrid that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 30, 2032. The Madrid club announced the contract extension with the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

Güler joined Real Madrid in July 2023 after previously playing for Fenerbahçe. In his four seasons with “Los Blancos”, he has made 126 appearances and won five trophies.

His honors include the Champions League, the La Liga title, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid signed the Turkey international to a six-season contract in 2023.

Güler is a Turkey international and made his debut for the senior team in 2022. In September 2026, he also received the award for the best young player in the Champions League for the 2025/2026 season. The new contract confirms his place in Real Madrid’s long-term plans.