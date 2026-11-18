The fight between Deontay Wilder and Jai Opetaia will not go ahead as planned after the Australian withdrew due to a hand injury. The bout was scheduled to be part of the card headlined by Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua on December 11 at the “Principality Stadium” in Cardiff.

For 31-year-old Opetaia, this would have been his heavyweight debut. The Australian suffered the injury earlier, and his condition worsened during preparations for the fight.

“Jai injured his hand during his September fight against Noel Mikaelian and then aggravated it during training,” his co-promoter Mick Francis said.

According to Francis, the withdrawal is a serious blow for Opetaia, who had intended to use the fight against the former WBC world champion as a first step in the heavyweight division. “His focus now is on making a full recovery and continuing his pursuit of becoming the undisputed world champion at cruiserweight,” the co-promoter added.

Opetaia’s withdrawal does not necessarily mean that Deontay Wilder will be removed from the card. The organizers are looking for a new opponent for the American, but no replacement has been officially announced at this stage.

Among the boxers who have expressed their willingness to step in at short notice is Britain’s Richard Riakporhe. A rematch between Wilder and Derek Chisora is also being discussed as a possible option. A decision on the American’s opponent is expected to be made at a later date.

The Cardiff card will be headlined by the long-awaited clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The cancellation of the Wilder–Opetaia bout changes the undercard, but does not affect the announced main event.