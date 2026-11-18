Hristo Krusharski said that he is not involved in the negotiations over the future of Lokomotiv Plovdiv and the sale of the club’s shares. According to him, the securities are still in his possession, and no one has sought them. The businessman assumes that the club is talking to the people with whom he himself made the initial contact.

“At the moment, I am not involved in the negotiations for the Lokomotiv Plovdiv shares. They are sitting on a chair and no one has sought them. I assume, however, that the club is negotiating with the people to whom I introduced them at the beginning. I don’t know what will happen, but I want what I am owed,” Krusharski told Gong.bg.

He explained that he had initially intended to write off the money owed to him by the club, but what happened before the match against CSKA changed his mind. Krusharski did not specify a particular amount in his statement, but stressed that what he is seeking is minimal compared with his total investment in Lokomotiv.

“It is clear that I have given much more, but I am seeking this amount as a minimum,” the businessman said.

Krusharski pointed out that during his tenure, Lokomotiv Plovdiv won three trophies. He also said that he had built two pitches with his own funds.

“When you enter Lokomotiv Stadium, you see three trophies. They were won during my time. I not only provided money for football, but we also achieved something. I built two pitches with my own funds,” he said.

The businessman added that, in his view, his contribution would remain associated with the club even after a possible change of ownership.

Krusharski also addressed the possibility of taking over the financial support of Beroe. He said that some time ago he had spoken with the current owner of the Stara Zagora club, Hernan Banato.

“If he continues like this, he will send Beroe to the amateurs. Who needs that?” Krusharski said, adding that he saw no grounds for Banato to demand money for the shares given the club’s current state.

Krusharski did not announce a specific decision about his future at Beroe. At the end of his statement, he said that he is currently involved with Rilski Sportist and sent greetings from Abu Dhabi.