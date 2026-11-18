Endrick said that José Mourinho decides whether he will receive more playing time at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old Brazilian striker stressed that he accepts the coach’s decisions and does not put his personal ambitions above the interests of the club.

“Play more for Real Madrid? That is Mourinho’s decision, not mine. I am always ready to help Real Madrid, the greatest club in the world,” Endrick said after Brazil’s match against Singapore, as quoted by Cadena SER. He added that he hoped to spend his entire professional career at the Spanish giants.

Endrick started as a starter and scored in Brazil’s 7:0 victory over Singapore on November 17. His performance came after a period in which his role at Real Madrid had been limited.

In October, the striker had already shown his effectiveness at club level. He scored twice in Real Madrid’s 4:3 victory over Roma in the Champions League, having previously made only brief appearances in the team’s matches. At the time, Endrick also said that he would play when Mourinho decided the moment was right.

Earlier in November, Endrick said that he did not know what would happen to him in January, but that he would continue working and helping his teammates. He described Mourinho’s approach toward him as careful and said that this motivated him to give more for Real Madrid.

Thus, the striker left the decision about his next step to the club and the coaching staff. For now, Endrick remains part of the Real Madrid squad, aiming to make the most of every opportunity to play.