Levski are close to signing Altach right winger Yan Massombo, Gong.bg reports, citing information from Austria. The 26-year-old footballer is enjoying a strong season and has made 13 appearances, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists.

Massombo’s contract with Altach runs until the end of the current campaign. It includes an option to extend it for another season, but this can only be activated with the agreement of both parties. This circumstance could be significant in any potential talks over his move to “Gerena”.

Austrian media recall that Massombo came close to joining Sturm Graz in the summer. However, the deal did not go through, leaving the footballer disappointed, and he refused to get on the club bus for the away match against Sturm.

“We tried to convince him to get on the bus. But he was adamant and refused, explaining that he wanted to change clubs,” Altach sporting director Philipp Netzer told ORF.

Following the incident, the club’s management and the footballer resolved their differences. Massombo returned to the squad and put in a series of strong performances, but according to reports from Austria, he is once again pushing for a transfer.

At this stage, the information concerns a potential deal, not an officially completed transfer. For a move to Levski to take place, the clubs’ terms and the future of Massombo’s contract with Altach must be clarified.

The Frenchman’s form makes him an interesting option for the Bulgarian club’s attack. His seven goals in 13 matches are the main argument in favor of a potential signing, while the situation surrounding his contract remains the key issue in the deal.