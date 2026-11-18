Gustavo Kuerten was among the special guests at the 2026 ATP Finals in Turin, although the hosts had to stage the tournament without their two-time defending champion, Jannik Sinner. The Brazilian legend, a former world No. 1 and three-time French Open winner, spoke about the Italian in an interview with “Gazzetta dello Sport”.

Sinner is missing the tournament because of a right knee injury that ended his season after Wimbledon. Nevertheless, he appeared in Turin and received the “Giulio Onesti” Award alongside Italy’s Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri and Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president Angelo Binaghi. His presence made an impression on Kuerten.

“I like Jannik very much; he is an extraordinary person,” the Brazilian said. In his view, Sinner shows what the modern tennis player should be like – a leader who remains close to the people and does not hide his human side. Kuerten also highlighted the Italian’s conduct on court, where he remains calm and demonstrates his enjoyment of the game, regardless of the difficulties.

Kuerten also used his stay in Turin to recall the most emotional triumph of his career. In 2000, he won the ATP Finals in Lisbon, then held under the name “Masters Cup”, after defeating Andre Agassi 6:4, 6:4, 6:4. His triumph also brought him the year-end No. 1 ranking in the world.

“I have always placed this achievement above my three French Open titles because of the strong emotions I experienced at the time,” Kuerten said. He described the Lisbon tournament as a childhood dream come true and stressed the role of his entire team in the achievement.

The Brazilian began the tournament with a victory over Magnus Norman, then overcame Yevgeny Kafelnikov. In the semifinals, Kuerten eliminated Pete Sampras, while in the final he defeated Agassi, who had beaten him in the group stage. The official history of the ATP Finals confirms his 2000 Lisbon title.

Following Kuerten’s retirement, Brazilian fans are awaiting a new player capable of restoring the country to the ranks of the leading forces in men’s tennis. In the interview, the former world No. 1 identified João Fonseca as the main hope for the next generation, despite the health problems that accompanied the young player during the season.

Kuerten also mentioned Guto Miguel as a young Brazilian who deserves attention. Meanwhile, Sinner will continue his recovery, and his next goal is to return to the court during the new season.