Liverpool received good news ahead of the derby against Manchester United after Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley returned to team training. The two defenders took part in outdoor sessions with Andoni Iraola's group, but are still at an early stage of their gradual return to full workloads.

Leoni has not played since September 2025, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his Liverpool debut against Southampton in the League Cup. The Italian suffered the injury 81 minutes into the match. At the time, Arne Slot announced that the defender would be out for around a year.

Leoni was initially expected to return to team training in September. The timeframe was later moved to November, with Iraola explaining that the injury was more serious than initially thought.

“The injury was not just a torn anterior cruciate ligament,” Iraola said.

Bradley has been out since January, when he suffered a serious knee injury in the goalless draw with Arsenal. The right-back is considered an important part of the club's long-term plans, but so far his recovery has mainly involved individual work.

Leoni and Bradley will not be available for the home match against Manchester United on November 22. Liverpool will not take any risks by including them, as their workloads must be increased gradually after their lengthy absences.

At present, no exact date has been set for the pair's return to competitive action. The next step is for them to join the main training group and complete the more intensive sessions without complications. Only then will it be assessed when they can be included in a matchday squad.