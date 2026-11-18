Ademola Lookman has suffered a high-grade knee sprain, Atletico Madrid announced. The Spanish club's forward was injured during Nigeria's 3:1 victory over Tanzania and was forced to leave the pitch towards the end of the first half, when Moses Simon came on in his place.

Nigeria's medical team initially assessed the injury as minor, but examinations in Madrid revealed more serious damage. „The progress of the injury will determine when he returns to action“, Atletico Madrid said. The club clarified that Lookman will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation work in the gym, without announcing a specific timeframe for his absence.

According to Marca, as cited by beIN Sports, the Nigerian international could be sidelined for between four and six weeks. This timeframe has not been officially confirmed by Atletico. This season, Lookman has made 15 appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist for the Madrid side.

Another Atletico footballer – Marc Pubill – also returned from international duty with an injury. The Spain defender was substituted in the 20th minute of the 2:3 defeat by England after suffering an injury to his left ankle.

Tests showed a minor sprain and ruled out serious damage. Pubill remains under observation, while his participation in Sunday's away match against Getafe will depend on his recovery over the coming days. The match is on November 22.