Luis Suárez urged Lamine Yamal not to be compared to Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona striker said that the 19-year-old Spanish talent is still at the beginning of his career, while the Argentine has already built one of the most impressive sporting legacies in football.

“Lamine Yamal is 19 years old, while Messi has won everything. I don’t think it’s right to compare them when Yamal is so young. Matching Messi would be practically impossible,” Suárez told Catalan Radio.

The interview was broadcast on the program “Tot Costa.” Suárez, who currently plays for Inter Miami, knows Messi extremely well. The two were teammates at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020 and won 13 trophies together, including the Champions League in the 2014/15 season.

Yamal is already among Barcelona’s leading players and helped the team win the La Liga title in the 2025/26 season. However, he has significantly less experience than Messi, who spent the period between 2003 and 2021 at the Catalan club.

With Barcelona, Messi won 10 Spanish league titles, 7 Copa del Rey trophies, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions League trophies, 3 UEFA Super Cups and 3 FIFA Club World Cups. In total, the Argentine won 35 club trophies with the Catalan side.

It is precisely these successes accumulated over the years that lead Suárez to believe that a direct comparison between the two creates unnecessarily high expectations for Yamal. The Spaniard will have the opportunity to build his own career at Barcelona without constantly being placed in the shadow of the most successful footballer in the club’s history.