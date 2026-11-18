Russia’s national team has not been included in the list of participants in the qualifying competition for the 2028 European Football Championship. This was reported by “Sport-Express”, citing a letter from UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis sent to all members of the organisation.

Russia appears in neither the list of teams for the draw nor the list of participants in the qualifying tournament. A total of 54 national teams, rather than 55, will take part in the qualifiers.

The draw will be held on 6 December in Belfast. The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four or five sides. According to the published regulations, the four hosts of the final tournament — England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales — will take part in the draw and will be placed in different groups. Northern Ireland will also be placed in a separate group.

The qualifying phase will begin in March 2027 and continue until November of the same year. UEFA states that the group winners will qualify directly for Euro 2028, while some of the teams finishing second may reach the playoffs. The playoffs are scheduled for March 2028.

“The group stage of qualifying will begin in March 2027 and end in November 2027.”

The draw will include restrictions for political and security reasons. Armenia and Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine, and Spain and Gibraltar will not be able to be drawn in the same group. Kosovo will not be paired with Bosnia and Herzegovina or Serbia.