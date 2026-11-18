Paulo Dybala has resumed full training with Roma and is among the candidates to feature in Saturday’s away match against Parma. The Serie „A“ match from the 12th round will take place on November 21 at 18:00 at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

The Argentine missed nearly a month after suffering a problem with his right calf during the 4-3 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on October 14. Dybala was substituted at half-time, while the Italian media described his condition as a micro-tear.

Roma’s initial assessment was more cautious. On October 16, coach Gian Piero Gasperini said that there was „nothing serious“ with the forward and described the problem as muscular fatigue in the calf. Dybala subsequently remained out of the squad for several matches, and his recovery was extended.

After returning to the squad, Dybala will have to fight for a starting spot. Other options in attack include Rodrigo Mora and Matías Soulé, who received more playing time during the Argentine’s absence.

According to the Italian media, the decision on whether Dybala will start from the first minute will be made shortly before the match. He could be brought back gradually if the coaching staff decides that he is still not ready to play a full 90 minutes.

His return is important for Roma also because of the team’s busy schedule. After the away match against Parma, the Romans will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on November 25.