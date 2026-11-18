Racing Bulls will continue with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad during the 2027 Formula 1 season, while Nikola Tsolov will not be given a race seat with the team. The decision was influenced primarily by the New Zealander’s strong form and by his role as a benchmark for the development of the young Lindblad.

“I know there was talk about the possibility of putting Tsolov in the car, but one of the reasons we retained Liam is, of course, his performance”, Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane told Autosport.

“It’s not just about Liam’s performance. It’s also about the development of the young drivers, and that is extremely difficult without a reference point”, the Racing Bulls team principal explained.

Tsolov will nevertheless remain part of the Red Bull programme. The Bulgarian will be the shared reserve driver for Red Bull and Racing Bulls in 2027, working on the simulator, taking part in tests with older cars and expected to receive new opportunities in the first free practice sessions.

This will be the next stage in Tsolov’s development, after he already made his first appearance in an official Formula 1 session in Mexico. Permane added that his programme could also include Pirelli tyre tests.

“He will be kept busy. I want him to be as closely integrated into the team as possible, so that he can learn what is expected of a driver. There will be simulator work, tests, first free practice sessions and probably more opportunities”, Permane said.