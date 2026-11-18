Elizara Yaneva advanced to the second round of the indoor hard-court tennis tournament in Trnava, Slovakia. The Bulgarian top seed staged a dramatic comeback against Estonia’s Elena Maligina to win 6:7(5), 6:4, 7:6(5) after three hours and 27 minutes of play.

Yaneva came back from a break down several times during the match. At 6:5 in the first set, she missed two set points before losing the tiebreak 5:7 on points.

The second set also began badly for the Bulgarian, who fell 1:4 behind. However, the “Billie Jean King Cup” national team player won five consecutive games to level the match at 6:4.

In the decisive set, Yaneva took a 5:3 lead, but Maligina managed to level at 5:5 after the Bulgarian missed two match points on her own serve at 5:4. The players then exchanged one more break each, and the match had to be decided in a tiebreak.

Yaneva took a 4:1 lead in the tiebreak, but the Estonian tennis player fought back to make it 5:5. The Bulgarian won the next two points and closed out the match 7:5.

With the victory, Yaneva earned nine points for the world rankings, in which she is currently ranked 142nd.

In the second round, the Bulgarian will face German qualifier Julia Stusek.